Deion Sanders duped by fake social media post

September 12, 2024
by Larry Brown
Deion Sanders smiling

Dec 4, 2022; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders was duped by a fake social media post on Thursday.

A phony X account had posted that Utah quarterback Cam Rising would be out 6-8 weeks due to his hand injury, and that Rising was showing signs of developing tetanus.

The post was completely phony, but it made its way to Sanders, who wrote a post on X Thursday in response.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach said he was praying for Rising, and called the Utah QB an “awesome resilient young man.”

Sanders had been inspired by the phony information in the post to write his message about Rising.

Upon being informed he had been duped, Sanders said his message still stood.

Rising has been playing college football since 2018 and missed all of last year while recovering from a bad knee injury. The Utes quarterback is reportedly unlikely to play this weekend due to his finger injury.

Utah will visit Utah State on Saturday.

Many social media applications have problems with fake accounts. At least Sanders’ heart was in the right place.

