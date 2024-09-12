Deion Sanders duped by fake social media post

Deion Sanders was duped by a fake social media post on Thursday.

A phony X account had posted that Utah quarterback Cam Rising would be out 6-8 weeks due to his hand injury, and that Rising was showing signs of developing tetanus.

The post was completely phony, but it made its way to Sanders, who wrote a post on X Thursday in response.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach said he was praying for Rising, and called the Utah QB an “awesome resilient young man.”

Praying for @Utah_Football Cam Rising. 🙏🏾 God bless u, your family & team. You’re a awesome resilient young man. #CoachPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) September 12, 2024

Sanders had been inspired by the phony information in the post to write his message about Rising.

Upon being informed he had been duped, Sanders said his message still stood.

I was really bothered by thinking this kid was hurt again. God bless the trolls. They’re pretty good at what they do. Still God bless this young man & I do think he’s awesome for what’s he’s endured. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/XPWunZG9oe — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) September 12, 2024

Rising has been playing college football since 2018 and missed all of last year while recovering from a bad knee injury. The Utes quarterback is reportedly unlikely to play this weekend due to his finger injury.

Utah QB Cam Rising "unlikely" to play Saturday at Utah State, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Rising suffered a finger injury on his throwing hand last week, but nothing is broken & he's expected to return next week vs. Oklahoma State, source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 12, 2024

Utah will visit Utah State on Saturday.

Many social media applications have problems with fake accounts. At least Sanders’ heart was in the right place.