Deion Sanders lands another major recruit at Colorado

High-profile recruits are already lining up to play for Deion Sanders at Colorado, and the new head coach landed another one on Saturday.

Four-star running back Dylan Edwards confirmed Saturday that he has committed to play for the Buffaloes. He posed in a video with Sanders.

Edwards, a highly-rated recruit from Derby High School in Kansas, made clear that Sanders was the reason he was coming to Colorado.

“I’ve known Coach Prime since I was 4 years old,” Edwards told Hayes Fawcett of On3. “He was actually my coach with my dad when I was younger. We are like family.”

Edwards had previously committed to Notre Dame, but announced his decommitment on Thursday. That was widely seen as a prelude to him joining Sanders at Colorado. The commitment comes on the heels of others, most notable five-star Class of 2025 wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., who announced last Sunday that he would play for Colorado.

Sanders has been ruthless with some recruits in his first week on the job. While that may lead to some hurt feelings, Colorado fans will not mind as long as he is bringing in highly-rated recruits like Edwards.