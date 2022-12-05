 Skip to main content
Deion Sanders makes early social media pitch to transfer players

December 5, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Deion Sanders wears a necklace

Deion Sanders will rely heavily on recruiting as he tries to turn things around at Colorado, and he is wasting no time putting the word out to potential transfers.

Sanders, who was formally introduced as the new head coach at Colorado on Sunday, has already begun recruiting on Twitter. He shared a video from his personal account on Monday asking all of his followers to follow the @CUBuffsFootball page, which Coach Prime said will “help us recruit our butts off.”

Sanders then sent a tweet about the transfer portal and told any players who are looking for a new opportunity that he “ain’t hard to find.”

Colorado finished 1-11 this season. You can’t lose that many games based on bad coaching alone, so there is obviously a significant talent void in Boulder. Sanders is trying to fill that, and the transfer portal is one way he should be able to do it.

Sanders addressed his new players for the first time on Sunday night, and he very bluntly told them all they are free to leave. He is clearly determined to rebuild Colorado’s roster.

Colorado FootballDeion Sanders
