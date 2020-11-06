Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur flips commitment to join father at Jackson State

Deion Sanders is already making an impact on the Jackson State football program in just under two months on the job.

Deion secured a commitment from Shedeur Sanders, who is one of Sanders’ three sons.

Shedeur announced the news on his Twitter account Friday, saying he couldn’t pass up the opportunity. He also wrote “I got your back” to his father in his message.

I couldn’t pass up a opportunity to help level the playing field & pursue equality for HBCU”s ! Dad I got your back! JSU #theeilove COMMITTED @DeionSanders @PilarSanders @Striving4_ALott @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/DvN7JFxyyv — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) November 6, 2020

Back in July, Shedeur actually announced his commitment to FAU. He has now switched to Jackson State about five months later.

Sanders has passed for 123 touchdowns and just 19 interceptions over three years of his high school career, while rushing for 22 scores. The young quarterback seen working out with Tom Brady in Tampa during the summer.