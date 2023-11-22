Deion Sanders makes embarrassing geography mistake

Deion Sanders made a hilarious but embarrassing geography mistake on Tuesday.

Sanders was asked at his weekly press conference to discuss his expectations for his Colorado Buffaloes. Sanders said his expectations were sky-high, like Mt. Rushmore levels of high. The funny part is that Sanders didn’t know the exact name of the monument, nor its location.

“My expectations are out of the darn park,” Sanders said. “What’s those little four heads that’s in California? What’d they call those? The peoples’ faces engraved?”

The reporters told Sanders it was called Mt. Rushmore and located in South Dakota, not California.

“It’s in where?” he asked.

When told it was in South Dakota, Sanders gave a funny response.

“I thought it was in [Los Angeles] all this time.”

Sanders then joked that he had Mt. Rushmore confused with the Hollywood sign.

It’s a good thing they pay Sanders to coach football and not pass geography and landmark tests.

Sanders’ Buffaloes are 4-7 in their first year under the new head coach. They have lost five games in a row and are 1-7 in Pac-12 play. The Buffs close out the season on Saturday at Utah. They’ll be playing just two states away from South Dakota. Maybe Sanders can arrange a visit there after the game.