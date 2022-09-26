Deion Sanders top target for Georgia Tech job?

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fired coach Geoff Collins on Sunday and are heading in a new direction with their program. Speculation immediately began to center on one big-name candidate as a potential replacement.

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders certainly appears to be of interest to Georgia Tech. Carl Reed of 247 Sports wrote Monday that his understanding is that Sanders is the “top target” for Georgia Tech. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic also mentioned Sanders as a candidate, though he does caution that the Yellow Jackets might need to make a stronger commitment to their football program to land a big name such as that.

There are lots of reasons that Sanders to Georgia Tech would make sense. It was rumored even while Collins was still employed, and those rumors are only intensifying now. Sanders starred for the Atlanta Falcons and Braves in his two-sport career, and would immediately bring national interest to the program. Plus, his efforts at Jackson State show he can coach and recruit at a high level.

Of course, Sanders may want that full commitment from Georgia Tech. He has a good gig right now and doesn’t need to leave it for the first FBS offer he gets. Plus, he had some issues with Georgia Tech at one point, though that may be down to the now-departed administration.