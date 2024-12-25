Deion Sanders shares great message for Michael Vick

Deion Sanders shared a great message for Michael Vick this week.

Vick was officially introduced on Monday as the new head coach at Norfolk State. This will mark Vick’s first coaching job, and it’s one in his hometown area.

Vick is trying to replicate what Sanders did. Sanders was a famous football player who got a head coach job at a small, historically black school (Jackson State). Sanders quickly moved on to have success at Colorado. Sanders is hoping to see Vick do something similar, which is to say have success at a small school in his first coaching job.

On Monday, Sanders sent a message of support for Vick.

“Let’s go baby! We’ve got to support, encourage, assist & show consistent Love to Coach Vick! He’s forever changed to QB position in [college football and the NFL] & he will have tremendous impact on Coaching & Leading men to their true destinations. Love ya my brother, @MichaelVick,” Sanders wrote on X.

Vick certainly was a game-changer as a player. He was a one-man show at Virginia Tech and then became the No. 1 pick in the 2001 NFL draft. His dual-threat ability as a quarterback was unmatched for his time. He was electric on the field, famous off of it, and a marketing machine, much like Sanders.

Vick has a highlight reel that could rival Sanders’. Whether he can replicate the type of success as a coach that Deion has had remains to be seen.