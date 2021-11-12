Deion Sanders gets head coaching endorsement from star player

Deion Sanders was released from the hospital this week after battling some health complications, and it may not be long before he has to respond to a new round of coaching rumors.

Sanders is reportedly being considered as a candidate for the TCU head coaching job. While he may not be the school’s top choice, at least one Horned Frogs star wants Coach Prime to lead the program. Running back Zach Evans took to Twitter on Friday with a very clear message.

If you notice, Evans said “we.” That would seemingly indicate that he is not the only TCU player who wants Sanders to be the team’s next head coach.

The endorsement is noteworthy coming from Evans. The sophomore was a five-star recruit in 2020 and the highest-rated recruit TCU has ever landed. If hiring Sanders would help the Horned Frogs land more players like Evans, it is something they have to seriously consider.

Sanders is in his second season as the head coach at Jackson State. He missed the team’s last three games while in the hospital. The 54-year-old was released on Wednesday and shared some info about the health issues.

Sonny Dykes, who has led SMU to a 7-2 record this season, is reportedly the top target for TCU. He was also said to be the top choice for Texas Tech after they fired their head coach. Texas Tech then hired a different head coach this week. That may signal that Dykes is planning to take the TCU job. Either way, Sanders is someone to watch.

Photo: Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders speaks to media during a press conference at JSU’s Walter Payton Recreation and Wellness Center in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC