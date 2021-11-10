Deion Sanders shares positive health update

Deion Sanders wound up in the hospital with what he said were serious complications from foot surgery, but the Hall of Famer had some good news for his fans on Wednesday.

Sanders announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that he has been released from the hospital. The Jackson State coach thanked his supporters and said he is “going to be smart and continue to adhere to my wonderful team of doctors’ orders.”

While he has not revealed many details of his health issues, Sanders has hinted that he tried to do too much after undergoing foot surgery recently. He said in a previous update that his recovery from surgery took longer than anticipated “mostly because I could not sit my butt down somewhere.”

Sanders missed his third consecutive game on Saturday, and a report said he has dealt with significant trauma. It’s certainly a good sign that he has finally been released from the hospital.

Sanders, 54, is in his second season as Jackson State’s coach. There has been talk of him being in the mix for a much more prominent coaching job.

Photo: Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders speaks to media during a press conference at JSU’s Walter Payton Recreation and Wellness Center in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC