Report: Deion Sanders has dealt with ‘significant trauma’

Deion Sanders has been dealing with a health issue that has caused him to miss coaching Jackson State for the last three games. Not much about his condition has been shared publicly. Even interim coach Gary Harrell said that they are somewhat kept in the dark about Deion’s status.

Sanders’ absence signifies that the matter is serious. On Monday, we got another clue about how serious the matter is.

Football Scoop has been at the forefront regarding reporting about Sanders. They tweeted on Monday night that Deion has dealt with “significant trauma.”

Not sure many people realize how serious the past few weeks have been for Deion Sanders’ health. I’m praying this is good news; because he has dealt with significant trauma. https://t.co/48BftkOFlu — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) November 9, 2021

Their story says that Sanders could return to coach at some point during Jackson State’s next two games.

Sanders even shared an inspirational message on Twitter Monday.

Lord thank u for being who u said u were & doing what you're capable of doing but most of all Lord thank u for being there. Many are called & few are chosen because it only was a minimal there. I appreciate all of u. God bless. #CoachPrime #Truth — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) November 8, 2021

Sanders had some complications in his recovery from September foot surgery. But Jackson State was very guarded about Sanders’ condition and the nature of his recent illness. At least for now it sounds like he is heading in the right direction. But the “significant trauma” verbiage from Football Scoop signals just how bad the situation has been for Coach Prime.

Jackson State has gone 3-0 without Sanders and is 8-1 this season.

Photo: Jan 27, 2020; Miami, FL, USA; NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Douglas Defelice-USA TODAY Sports