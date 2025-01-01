Deion Sanders Jr. had sobering response to Colorado TV ratings

Colorado put forth a disappointing effort in their final game of the season on Saturday, and Deion Sanders Jr. is not hiding from that.

The Valero Alamo Bowl announced on Tuesday that 8 million viewers tuned in to watch BYU beat Colorado at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. BYU jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first half and never looked back en route to a 36-14 victory.

Colorado had just 2 rushing yards in the game. The Cougars held Shedeur Sanders, the likely No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, to 16/23 passing for 208 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Sanders Jr. had a sobering response to the news of the Alamo Bowl setting a ratings record.

“Damn … 8 million people saw us get clapped,” Sanders Jr. wrote on X.

The Sanders family does a lot of things well. One of them is accountability. Deion, Shedeur, Shilo and Deion Jr. rarely make excuses when things don’t go their way. Sanders Jr.’s post was another example of that.

Deion also handled the bowl loss with class, as he had a great message about BYU coach Kalani Sitake after the game.