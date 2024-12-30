Deion Sanders had a classy comment after Colorado’s bowl loss

Colorado ended an excellent season on a sour note with Saturday’s loss to BYU in the Alamo Bowl, but Deion Sanders delivered a classy message after the game.

After his Buffaloes were dominated 36-14 by BYU, Sanders had nothing but positive things to say about Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake. Sanders told reporters he was happy to “get my butt kicked by that coach” if Colorado had to close out their year with a lopsided loss.

“Wonderful job, wonderful job at BYU,” Sanders said. “They’re well-coached. They did a phenomenal job of running the football. Special teams kicked our butts. We couldn’t do much offensively at all. Defensively, I think we had some sound stops, but we didn’t have enough and we came up short.

“Not to take nothing away from them. They played a heck of a football game. If I’m gonna get my butt kicked, I’d rather get my butt kicked by that coach. I love him to life, man. He’s a good man.

Sitake is one of the most well-respected coaches in college football. The former BYU fullback has been the head coach of the Cougars since 2016. Sitake is now 72-43 in nine seasons at BYU. He has only had two losing seasons with the team, including last year when the Cougars went 5-7. BYU bounced back in a big way with an impressive 11-2 record this year.

The 49-year-old Sitake has been mentioned as a candidate for some very high-profile jobs in the past. A strong endorsement from Sanders will only help boost Sitake’s resume.