Video: Terrell Owens hypes up the Jackson State defense for Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders has made it a trend to bring in some of football’s biggest names as guests since becoming Jackson State head coach. He did it again Sunday with Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

Owens was spotted on the sideline during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against Florida A&M. The former star wide receiver seemed to be trying to hype up Jackson State defenders as they came off the field.

Terrell Owens playing the role of hype man on the JSU sideline. pic.twitter.com/aNWDpO2Jl5 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 5, 2021

The game turned out to be a defensive struggle, with Jackson State winning 7-6 in the first game of Sanders’ first full season as coach. Maybe Owens’ presence had something to do with that.

Sanders has chalked these appearances up to friends visiting friends, but whatever the case, he’s brought some big names to check out his team. It can only help when it comes to attracting players to a school that’s getting more national attention than ever before.