Video: Deion Sanders was emotional in pregame speech to Jackson State

Deion Sanders is coaching his final game for Jackson State on Saturday, and the occasion seemed to get to him a little bit when delivering his final pregame speech to the team.

Sanders fought back tears while wrapping up his address to the team before getting it together prior to the Celebration Bowl against NC Central, as captured by TV cameras.

An emotional Deion Sanders addresses Jackson State pregame for one final time. pic.twitter.com/1qQiF2WPYY — Andscape (@andscape) December 17, 2022

Sanders will take over as Colorado head coach once his Jackson State duties are wrapped up following Saturday’s game. His goal will be to depart with an unbeaten season if he can win Saturday’s bowl game.

Sanders has received criticism in some corners for leaving Jackson State, but it is pretty clear here that it is not out of indifference toward his players. That is why some appear poised to follow him to Colorado via the transfer portal.