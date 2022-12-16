Deion Sanders drops hint about bringing major transfer to Colorado

Deion Sanders has one more game to coach at Jackson State before he can turn his full attention to Colorado. However, the new Buffaloes head coach already seems to know some things about players that might be joining him at his new school.

Sanders suggested that two-way standout Travis Hunter, the top recruit in the 2022 class, was going to be following him to Colorado once Jackson State concludes its season.

“When is Travis coming? Real soon. I saw (speculation) online the other day,” Sanders said in an Instagram chat, according to Nick Gray of the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger. “What do you think Travis is going to do? What is wrong with y’all? What is wrong with y’all sometimes? Some of the stuff y’all say puzzles me, puzzles the heck out of me.”

Hunter stunned the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State a year ago. It is no surprise that he would want to follow Sanders to Colorado. While his freshman season was interrupted by injuries, he flashed his potential by recording 15 tackles and two interceptions on defense and contributing on offense with 14 receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

Sanders has already been able to land some significant recruits for Colorado. If he brings along some of his talent from Jackson State, as he is expected to do, the program should have the ability to turn around quickly.