Deion Sanders reacts to Bill Belichick taking UNC head coach job

NFL fans may be disappointed that Bill Belichick has agreed to become the next head coach at North Carolina, but Deion Sanders is excited about the news.

In a social media post on Thursday, Sanders shared his reaction to Belichick joining the Hall of Fame defensive back as the head coach at a Power 5 school. Sanders said Belichick’s decision is “a great thing for college football.”

“Coach Bill Belichick is a coaches Coach to All us Coaches along with my man Coach Saban! They’re game changers and they know how to move people forward. I know this is a great thing for College Football & for North Carolina. God bless u Coach, if you’re happy I am 2!” Sanders wrote on X.

Sanders is in his second season at the head coach at Colorado. His son Shedeur is the starting quarterback for the team and expected to be one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. There has been some talk about Deion and Shedeur joining an NFL team as a package deal, but Deion has insisted he loves coaching in college. He has even gone as far as to say he will never coach at the professional level.

The things that appealed to Belichick about college football might be the same ones that appeal to Sanders. There, there was supposedly at least one NFL job that Belichick may have had his eye on.