Deion Sanders reveals why he would never coach in the NFL

Deion Sanders has rapidly ascended through the ranks of college football since he took his first head coach job at Jackson State three years ago, but the Hall of Fame defensive back says he will never climb as far as the NFL.

In a recent interview with Bri Amaranthus of CowboysSI.com, Sanders was asked if he would ever consider coaching the Dallas Cowboys, for whom he played five seasons at the height of his career. The answer is a firm no.

“I don’t have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL,” Sanders said. “I am cut a little different. I love Jerry Jones. I tremendously love that whole family.”

While Sanders says he would have nothing personally against working for the Jones family, he does not think his personality would mesh with today’s NFL players.

“I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs,” Sanders added. “I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes.”

Sanders says he has no interest in an assistant coach job at the NFL level, either, as he only views himself as a head coach.

Sanders is only 55, which is young by coaching standards. It is possible he could change his mind about the NFL one day, especially if he receives a massive offer. Still, those who saw one of the first speeches he gave to his players at Colorado should understand why Sanders prefers coaching at the collegiate level.