Deion Sanders’ son Shilo has message for potential Colorado transfers

April 16, 2024
by Larry Brown
Shilo Sanders holding a ball

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) runs for a touchdown after making an interception against the Colorado State Rams during the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders’ son Shilo had a message for potential Colorado transfers via social media on Tuesday.

Shilo posted the Colorado Buffaloes’ logo on his Instagram story along with a note. His note instructed defensive transfer players to send him a message, and offensive transfer players to send his brother Shedeur a message.

Shilo also put in parenthesis low on his note “THIS NOT LAST CHANCE U,” which is a reference to the Netflix show that covered East Mississippi Community College’s football team.

Colorado seemingly resorting to recruiting via Instagram does not reflect well upon the program.

The Buffs opened last season with tremendous hype and lived up to it at first by starting 3-0. However, they went 1-8 in conference play and finished 4-8.

Deion made all sorts of headlines for the way he went about rebuilding the team. He drove Colorado players to enter the transfer portal and brought in several new transfers. However, some of those players have since left, highlighted by Cormani McClain hitting the transfer portal.

For Deion to say he was bringing in all kinds of “Louis Vuitton” luggage to the Colorado program to his son recruiting transfers via Instagram makes it seem like the Buffs are not in the greatest shape.

