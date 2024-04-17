Deion Sanders’ son Shilo has message for potential Colorado transfers

Deion Sanders’ son Shilo had a message for potential Colorado transfers via social media on Tuesday.

Shilo posted the Colorado Buffaloes’ logo on his Instagram story along with a note. His note instructed defensive transfer players to send him a message, and offensive transfer players to send his brother Shedeur a message.

Shilo also put in parenthesis low on his note “THIS NOT LAST CHANCE U,” which is a reference to the Netflix show that covered East Mississippi Community College’s football team.

Interesting strategy following today’s liquidation of last year’s Louis pic.twitter.com/emaLARZXi3 — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) April 17, 2024

Colorado seemingly resorting to recruiting via Instagram does not reflect well upon the program.

The Buffs opened last season with tremendous hype and lived up to it at first by starting 3-0. However, they went 1-8 in conference play and finished 4-8.

Deion made all sorts of headlines for the way he went about rebuilding the team. He drove Colorado players to enter the transfer portal and brought in several new transfers. However, some of those players have since left, highlighted by Cormani McClain hitting the transfer portal.

BREAKING: Colorado CB Cormani McClain plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’3 173 CB from Lakeland, FL was ranked as the No. 1 CB in the ‘23 Class (per On3) 👀 Will have 4 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/xSqXS0NCGh pic.twitter.com/Saq4s7IByA — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 16, 2024

For Deion to say he was bringing in all kinds of “Louis Vuitton” luggage to the Colorado program to his son recruiting transfers via Instagram makes it seem like the Buffs are not in the greatest shape.