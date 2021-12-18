Video: Deion Sanders’ special scooter is totally epic

Deion Sanders travels in style, no matter what he’s doing or where he goes. Still, his choice of scooter for Saturday’s Celebration Bowl was something even for him.

Sanders has been using a motorized scooter to get around on the field before games as he continues to recover from foot surgery. In the past, he’s been using a more traditional scooter, but things were very different Saturday. Sanders’ vehicle of choice looked a lot more like a motorcycle than just a scooter — and yes, it had his name on it, too.

As if Sanders would want to get around in any other way.

The Jackson State head coach is flying high after delivering an absolute stunner to open the early signing period this week. It’s easy to see why players love him so much.