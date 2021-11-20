Video: Deion Sanders brings the energy ahead of home return

Coach Prime is back home following foot surgery, and he’s finding a way to lift the team even as he recovers from foot surgery.

Deion Sanders posted a video of himself on the field Saturday prior to Jackson State’s rivalry game against Alcorn State. Sanders is still moving around in a motorized scooter, but he’s still very much engaged with the team and finding a way to bring energy prior to the contest.

GAME TIME BABY! The Vet is about to be packed with 60k+ for our rivalry game vs Alcorn State @GoJSUTigersFB pic.twitter.com/4gTarv2vpt — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) November 20, 2021

This is Sanders’ first home game on the sideline since undergoing surgery in September. He was back last week for a road win.

Sanders dealt with significant issues stemming from his surgery, and he’s had to fight hard to get back on the sideline. It’s quite obvious how much he’s enjoying it.

Jackson State sits at 9-1 on the season, and Sanders has done a good enough job to be linked to bigger programs.

Photo: Jackson State University coach Deion Sanders heads into the locker room after pregame warmups with the Tigers before JSU s nonconference battle against longtime rival Southern University at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, April 3, 2021. Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC