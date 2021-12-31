Deshawn Pace gets penalty for dirty play on Jameson Williams

Cincinnati linebacker Deshawn Pace was penalized during the fourth quarter of Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game against Alabama for a weak move.

Pace was in coverage on a 2nd-and-10 play by Bama’s offense at the Bearcats 27. Bryce Young completed a pass to Jameson Williams, who took it for a gain of 17.

Pace was trying to pry the ball loose and cause a fumble, but his efforts went nowhere. Frustrated, Pace knocked Williams’ helmet off.

Bryce Young to Jameson Williams for 17 yards + some free penalty yards! 👍 pic.twitter.com/UmtLdKSD5B — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 31, 2021

The penalty was for 15 yards and put Bama at the Cincinnati four. The Tide scored a touchdown a few plays later to extend their lead to 24-6.

That’s just a stupid, dirty play by Pace and very clearly the result of a frustrated player acting out.