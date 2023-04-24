Deion Sanders loses breakout WR to transfer portal after spring game

The transfer portal is active under Deion Sanders at Colorado, and it’s open both ways.

When Sanders took over the Buffaloes’ program, he proudly stated that he would be cleaning house and getting rid of many players from the previous regime. But things may be going a little too far in that direction.

Following the team’s spring game over the weekend, several Buffs players entered the transfer portal, including wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig.

Lemonious-Craig was the breakout star of the game 3 catches for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Montana Lemonious-Craig, one of the key pieces returning from last year's Colorado team, had a big day in the Buffaloes Spring Game 🏈 -3 catches

-154 yards

-2 touchdownspic.twitter.com/Oz2JgYVYqI — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 22, 2023

Since entering the portal, Lemonious-Craig already has received interest from numerous schools.

Montana Lemonious-Craig officially entered the portal this morning and he already has 19 offers from schools such as Oregon State, Penn State, UCF, Cincinnati, Auburn, BYU, Mississippi State and many more. — Nikki Edwards (@nikkiedwardsss) April 24, 2023

Numerous other players have entered the transfer portal since Saturday’s spring game. The program even lost a 4-star recruit.

Since Colorado’s Spring game: -WR Montana Lemonious-Craig enters portal (had 3 Catches/ 154 yds/ 2 TDs in game) -WR Chase Sowell enters portal -LB Shakaun Bowser enters portal – 4⭐️ CB Ju’Juan Johnson decommits -DB Tyrin Taylor enters portal -WR Jordyn Tyson enters portal pic.twitter.com/IsY1b9JyYG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 24, 2023

Perhaps Sanders felt it was best for many of the players to leave, but it seems unlikely that he would want the breakout star of the spring game to also exit. But maybe Lemonious-Craig has been listening closely to Sanders’ messages and is ready to take advantage of his big game for NIL deals.

Transfers or not, the excitement surrounding the Buffs is at a high level, as evidenced by the attendance for the game.