Deion Sanders loses breakout WR to transfer portal after spring game

April 24, 2023
by Larry Brown
Montana Lemonious-Craig running with the ball

The transfer portal is active under Deion Sanders at Colorado, and it’s open both ways.

When Sanders took over the Buffaloes’ program, he proudly stated that he would be cleaning house and getting rid of many players from the previous regime. But things may be going a little too far in that direction.

Following the team’s spring game over the weekend, several Buffs players entered the transfer portal, including wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig.

Lemonious-Craig was the breakout star of the game 3 catches for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Since entering the portal, Lemonious-Craig already has received interest from numerous schools.

Numerous other players have entered the transfer portal since Saturday’s spring game. The program even lost a 4-star recruit.

Perhaps Sanders felt it was best for many of the players to leave, but it seems unlikely that he would want the breakout star of the spring game to also exit. But maybe Lemonious-Craig has been listening closely to Sanders’ messages and is ready to take advantage of his big game for NIL deals.

Transfers or not, the excitement surrounding the Buffs is at a high level, as evidenced by the attendance for the game.

