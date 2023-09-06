DJ Uiagalelei’s father has message for Dabo Swinney

Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is looking a lot better after his former school’s struggles against Duke on Monday, and Uiagalelei’s father is piling on, too.

Dave Uiagalelei had a social media message for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, suggesting that Swinney is falling behind in the college game because of the coach’s refusal to adapt. In response to commentary posted by Josh Pate of CBS Sports, Uiagalelei suggested that Swinney was not doing what was best for his players or the program as a whole.

I get it, YOUR (sic) against the portal, and you dislike NIL. But that’s you and how you feel,” Uiagalelei wrote. “Your obligation is to the athletes and what best fits the success of the program!”

Pate’s point was that Swinney, who has been vocal in his disapproval of the transfer portal and NIL, needs to either start using them or step away. Too many other schools are embracing them, and if Swinney does not, Clemson will fall behind.

DJ Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State over the summer, and accused Clemson of failing to play to his strengths on the way out. Judging by his Beavers debut, he may have had a point, especially when contrasted with Clemson’s flat performance. Clearly, father and son do not think much of Swinney, and see him as increasingly outdated in how he does business.