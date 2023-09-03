 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 3, 2023

DJ Uiagalelei makes big statement in Oregon State debut

September 3, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
DJ Uiagalelei talks with the media

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei talks with media in Clemson, S.C., September 27, 2021. Ken Ruinard / staff via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei made his Oregon State debut on Sunday, and he certainly seemed to open some eyes as to what he is capable of.

Uiagalelei was dominant in a 42-17 win over San Jose State, going 20-for-25 for 239 passing yards. He scored five total touchdowns, two of them rushing, in the win, and made a number of outstanding throws.

Once a highly-touted recruit at Clemson, Uiagalelei opted to transfer after an underwhelming 2022 and the threat of being passed over for the starting job by Cade Klubnik. He later said that Clemson’s offense did not play to his strengths.

On the evidence Sunday, Oregon State’s certainly does. He is playing behind an excellent offensive line and made all the throws, even against a weak opponent. He could be fun to watch this season, especially with some of the pressure off him.

Article Tags

DJ UiagaleleiOregon State Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus