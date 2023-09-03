DJ Uiagalelei makes big statement in Oregon State debut

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei made his Oregon State debut on Sunday, and he certainly seemed to open some eyes as to what he is capable of.

Uiagalelei was dominant in a 42-17 win over San Jose State, going 20-for-25 for 239 passing yards. He scored five total touchdowns, two of them rushing, in the win, and made a number of outstanding throws.

Once a highly-touted recruit at Clemson, Uiagalelei opted to transfer after an underwhelming 2022 and the threat of being passed over for the starting job by Cade Klubnik. He later said that Clemson’s offense did not play to his strengths.

On the evidence Sunday, Oregon State’s certainly does. He is playing behind an excellent offensive line and made all the throws, even against a weak opponent. He could be fun to watch this season, especially with some of the pressure off him.