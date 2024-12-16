 Skip to main content
DJ Uiagalelei announces big decision about his future

December 16, 2024
by Grey Papke
DJ Uiagalelei with the media

DJ Uiagalelei talks at a newcomer availability for FSU on February 14, 2024. Photo Credit: Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei made a significant announcement on Monday regarding his future.

Uiagalelei announced on social media that he plans to enter the NFL Draft. The decision comes after a difficult season with the Seminoles, in which he was limited to five starts due to injury.

The former Clemson quarterback saw his season end just five weeks in due to a hand injury. There had been some speculation that he might seek a medical waiver to try and gain one more year of eligibility, but that is clearly off the table now.

Uiagalelei started his college career at Clemson, but he underwhelmed as the successor to Trevor Lawrence at quarterback. He revived his career at Oregon State in 2023, throwing for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns. His move to Florida State was supposed to be his opportunity to make a statement about his NFL future, but he struggled to the tune of four touchdowns and six interceptions in five games before the injury ended his season.

At best, Uiagalelei figures to be a late-round pick at best, and he might wind up going undrafted. Some team might take a chance on him as a project given his physical abilities, but he really needed a better senior season to bolster his stock.

