DJ Uiagalelei gets away with taunting after scoring touchdown

DJ Uiagalelei got away with some taunting after scoring a touchdown on Monday night.

Uiagalelei scored late in the third quarter of Clemson’s opener to put his Tigers up 24-10 on Georgia Tech. DJ ran in a 9-yard touchdown on a QB draw from the shotgun. As he neared the end zone, he was staring at Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Akelo Stone, who was in pursuit. He continued to look at Stone well after scoring.

DJ was chirping as he ran it in for the touchdown. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RQEe5IKoej — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 6, 2022

Uiagalelei’s staredown of Stone was excessive, which is why the Tigers quarterback was lucky to avoid being penalized.

Uiagalelei was 18/29 for 201 yards and a touchdown pass to that point. He also had 23 rushing yards plus the rushing touchdown. Through the first three quarters of the game, Clemson’s offense was not lighting the world on fire, which was the case all last season with DJ at QB.