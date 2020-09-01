Donald Trump, Big Ten commissioner have ‘productive’ call about fall football

The Big Ten is reconsidering its decision to cancel fall sports, and president Donald Trump says he is helping the conference work toward a goal of starting its football season as soon as possible.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he had a “productive conversation” with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren about the fall season and getting football back “immediately.”

Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone – Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Clay Travis of Outkick the Coverage was told that the call, which lasted 15-20 minutes, was a very positive one. Both Trump and Warren agreed that the college football schedule should not be a partisan issue. The call was set up by the White House and focused on steps that can be taken for Big Ten athletics to safely resume this fall.

Trump reportedly told Warren that he will make sure there is adequate testing capacity and federal resources available. The next step will be for Warren to get together with the Big Ten’s return to competition task force to provide the White House with a list of resources that are needed.

Nebraska players recently filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten over the decision to postpone fall sports. In response, the conference this week publicly shared the results of the vote that led to the decision.

Warren initially said that the decision to push fall sports to the spring would not be overturned. He has clearly begun softening his stance, though nothing is set in stone.