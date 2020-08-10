Donald Trump supports Trevor Lawrence, college football season

Trevor Lawrence is perhaps the most prominent college athlete to come forward and advocate for having a college football season this year, and the Clemson star has now received support from the President of the United States.

Lawrence took to Twitter on Sunday night to join the “#WeWantToPlay” movement, and he stated the case for why he believes the 2020 college football season should not be canceled. On Monday, Donald Trump retweeted Lawrence and wrote “the student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be canceled.”

The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/lI3CCKZ4ID — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

Lawrence’s argument is that the risk of players contracting COVID-19 may actually increase if there is no season. He also says anyone who contracts the coronavirus at home might have more issues since they would be responsible for their own medical expenses. Lawrence believes players would be forced to follow certain health and safety protocols during the season that they would not otherwise follow if they were sent home.

Many star players have said they want to play, but one major conference has already reportedly decided to cancel fall sports. Jim Harbaugh is another prominent member of the college football community who has laid out an argument for why the season should not be canceled.