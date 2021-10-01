Video: Virginia’s Dontayvion Wicks makes Miami look silly with TD catch

Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks embarrassed the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday night with an incredible touchdown catch.

Wicks was in triple coverage near the end zone when he was targeted in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Hurricanes. Miami not only looked to have dealt with the pass, but appeared to be about to come away with a big interception.

It didn’t happen. Miami cornerback Marcus Clarke couldn’t hang onto the interception. Unluckily for him, the ball somehow landed on Wicks, lingered on his back as he rolled over, and popped up in the air long enough for the wide receiver to reel in the 36-yard touchdown catch with one hand without the ball ever hitting the ground.

Some TDs you can't explain pic.twitter.com/vT124QfDiG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 1, 2021

Miami has been pretty easy to laugh at this season, and this is no different. It’s the perfect combination of a great play by Wicks and some brutally bad luck making them look silly.