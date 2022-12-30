Dorian Thompson-Robinson headbutts opponent after pregame scuffle

Dorian Thompson-Robinson played in the final game of his collegiate career on Friday, and the UCLA quarterback decided to embrace the villain role for the occasion.

Thompson-Robinson gave UCLA an early lead over Pitt in the Sun Bowl with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Logan Loya. After the play, DTR ran up to Pitt defensive back Marquis Williams and headbutted him.

The stunt resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

As CBS color commentator Gary Danielson mentioned, Thompson-Robinson and Williams got into it on the field before the game kicked off. The two were seen jawing at one another, which is likely why DTR went at Williams following the touchdown.

That is not the first time Thompson has been flagged for his antics after a touchdown, though his intentions were much better the last time it happened.

Thompson-Robinson entered the Sun Bowl with 2,833 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and 7 interceptions through the air and 631 yards and 11 scores on the ground. The senior was hoping to boost his draft stock with one last game at UCLA.