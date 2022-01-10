Dorian Thompson-Robinson announces return to UCLA for extra season

UCLA’s quarterback situation for the 2022 season has been resolved.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson announced on Monday that he is returning to UCLA for the 2022 season.

When Dillon Gabriel initially announced his plans to transfer from UCF to UCLA, there was speculation that DTR would not be returning for 2022. However, we now know that Thompson-Robinson is planning to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the COVID-shortened season in 2020.

Thompson-Robinson has been at UCLA since 2018 and played in 36 career games. He’s passed for 7,541 yards, 61 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in his career. He’s also rushed for 1,183 career yards and 16 touchdowns.

DTR has improved each season he’s been at UCLA and should be even better in 2022. His return likely signals that the rumors about Caleb Williams going to UCLA are false. Gabriel also is headed to Oklahoma.

DTR’s return will also mean that Washington transfer Ethan Garbers will be spending another season as the backup.

Photo: Jul 27, 2021; Hollywood, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson speaks with the media during the Pac-12 football Media Day at the W Hollywood. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports