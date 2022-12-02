Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne makes surprise decision on future

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne has made a surprising decision about his future with the Fighting Irish.

Pyne will leave Notre Dame and enter the transfer portal, he announced Friday. The sophomore will have three years of eligibility remaining wherever he lands.

Pyne went 8-2 in ten starts for the Fighting Irish this season, so it is a bit jarring to see him decide to leave. However, the Fighting Irish gave the starting job to fellow sophomore Tyler Buchner at the start of the season, but his campaign was derailed by an early season-ending injury. Buchner may well have the inside track on starting in 2023, which could have influenced Pyne’s decision.

Pyne threw for 22 touchdowns and six interceptions on the season. Having a full year of starting under his belt at a major program should make him attractive to a number of schools in need of a veteran fix at the quarterback position.