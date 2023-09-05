Duke fans storm the field after huge upset over Clemson

Duke football is proving they are very much a legit squad under second-year head coach Mike Elko.

The Blue Devils beat the Clemson Tigers handily on Monday night, winning 28-7 at home to begin their season 1-0.

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard rushed for 98 yards and had one of the team’s three rushing touchdowns. The Blue Devils also capitalized on several Clemson mistakes, blocking two field goal attempts during the game and forcing two fumbles inside the 10 during the second half.

Duke took advantage of the mistakes and ran away with things in the fourth quarter. They scored touchdowns after Clemson’s turnovers in the final quarter to win by a healthy 21-point margin.

Blue Devils fans were hyped throughout the game and then bombarded the field after the game went final. The scene in Durham was spectacular:

DUKE FANS STORM THE FIELD AS THEY TAKE DOWN #9 CLEMSON!!! FIRST WIN VS A RANKED TEAM FOR THE BLUE DEVILS SINCE 1989!!! pic.twitter.com/AKISvBnaEC — Mr Matthew CFB (@TheMrMatthewCFB) September 5, 2023

The field-storming move by Duke fans was definitely called for. This marked Duke’s first win against an AP top-10 ranked opponent since 1989.

Duke went 9-4 last season in Elko’s first year running the team, which followed a 5-18 record under David Cutcliffe in the previous two seasons. Now they’re 10-4 under Elko, with a big statement win. Duke football is no joke.