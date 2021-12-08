Report: Duke has interest in Jason Garrett

Duke football is looking for a new head coach after pushing out David Cutcliffe, and they have several possible replacements in mind. One of the candidates for the job is a familiar name.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that Duke has interest in Jason Garrett for their head coaching position.

Garrett, 55, was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 2011-2019 before being let go by the team. He then became the offensive coordinator of the New York Giants but was fired this season.

Garrett seems like a long shot for the job. He played college ball at Princeton and then was a quarterback in the NFL for the Cowboys and other teams. All of his coaching experience has come in the NFL.

Duke reportedly has interest in Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and Texas A&M offensive coordinator Mike Elco. Army’s Jeff Monken and Air Force’s Troy Calhoun are also mentioned as other potential candidates.

Duke is famously a basketball school and went 3-9 this season, including 0-8 in ACC play. Cutclife had been the program’s coach since 2008. He led the team to six bowl games and a top-25 finish during a 10-4 season in 2013 — no small feat.

Whoever takes the job will have a tough road ahead.

Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports