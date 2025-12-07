Dylan Raiola’s uncle gets fired by Nebraska

The Nebraska Cornhuskers made a notable change to their coaching staff on Saturday, and it raises questions about the future of quarterback Dylan Raiola.

The Cornhuskers fired offensive line coach Donovan Raiola on Saturday, according to multiple reports. Donovan Raiola is Dylan’s uncle, and had been the team’s offensive line coach since 2022.

The decision to fire Raiola may have nothing to do with the quarterback’s future, but it will inevitably spark more speculation. Reports surfaced recently that Dylan Raiola might enter the transfer portal and see what opportunities he has elsewhere. Even if that is something the Cornhuskers are worried about, it did not preclude them from making this change.

Dylan Raiola’s brother also decommitted from Nebraska recently, setting up something of a Raiola family exodus from the program.

Donovan Raiola had been Nebraska’s offensive line coach since 2022. He was an assistant offensive line coach for the Chicago Bears prior to that from 2018 to 2021.