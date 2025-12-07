Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Dylan Raiola’s uncle gets fired by Nebraska

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Dylan Raiola in sunglasses
Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) leads the team into the facilities before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Nebraska Cornhuskers made a notable change to their coaching staff on Saturday, and it raises questions about the future of quarterback Dylan Raiola.

The Cornhuskers fired offensive line coach Donovan Raiola on Saturday, according to multiple reports. Donovan Raiola is Dylan’s uncle, and had been the team’s offensive line coach since 2022.

The decision to fire Raiola may have nothing to do with the quarterback’s future, but it will inevitably spark more speculation. Reports surfaced recently that Dylan Raiola might enter the transfer portal and see what opportunities he has elsewhere. Even if that is something the Cornhuskers are worried about, it did not preclude them from making this change.

Dylan Raiola’s brother also decommitted from Nebraska recently, setting up something of a Raiola family exodus from the program.

Donovan Raiola had been Nebraska’s offensive line coach since 2022. He was an assistant offensive line coach for the Chicago Bears prior to that from 2018 to 2021.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App