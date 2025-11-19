Dylan Raiola’s brother has decommitted from Nebraska

The brother of quarterback Dylan Raiola has decommitted from Nebraska, leading some to wonder if Raiola himself might also be on the way out.

Dayton Raiola, a three-star quarterback prospect from the class of 2026, has re-opened his recruitment, according to Tom Loy of 247 Sports. He had previously committed to Nebraska in September 2024.

Dayton Raiola plays quarterback at Georgia’s Buford High School. The three-star recruit had also been pursued by Appalachian State and Charlotte before signing with the Cornhuskers.

Ultimately, despite the temptation to read into this decision, it is unclear that it means anything for the elder Raiola. Dayton may have simply preferred to go to a different school to chart his own path, or have a chance at playing time more quickly. Dylan Raiola is a junior next season, while four-star quarterback recruit Trae Taylor has committed as part of the 2027 class.

For what it’s worth, Dylan Raiola has shown no indication of wanting to leave Nebraska. He was on his way to a breakout season with 18 touchdowns before a broken fibula ended his campaign prematurely.