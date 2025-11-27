Report: Dylan Raiola could leave Nebraska

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are concerned that they might lose quarterback Dylan Raiola this offseason.

Nebraska is worried that Raiola might enter the transfer portal despite being one of the highest-paid players in college football, according to Chris Hummer of CBS Sports. Raiola had informal conversations about entering the portal last offseason, but never actually did so.

Raiola made nearly $3.5 million this season in NIL money, but finances are not expected to factor into the quarterback’s decision. The former five-star recruit may be entering his final year of college football, and would be looking to bolster his draft stock and play for a College Football Playoff contender. It is not clear whether Nebraska could offer him the opportunity to do those things in 2026.

Raiola threw for 2,000 yards this season with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. His campaign ended prematurely when he suffered a broken fibula during a loss to USC at the beginning of the month.

Rumors about Raiola have escalated recently, in part because his brother decommitted from Nebraska last week. It remains to be seen whether that means anything for Dylan’s future, but the Huskers are at least worried about it.