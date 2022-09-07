Ed Orgeron had amazing reaction to receiving $17 million buyout from LSU

Ed Orgeron may have felt he deserved more time at LSU, but the coach has no regrets over the way his tenure with the program ended. Of course, there were 17 million reasons for him to leave Baton Rouge with a smile on his face.

Orgeron was a featured guest speaker at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday. During his appearance, he reflected on his time at LSU and how he was fired last year. Orgeron said he is “so grateful” for the opportunity LSU gave him. He also recalled how athletic director Scott Woodward, whom Orgeron still considers a close friend, told him he had $17.1 million remaining on his contract and would be paid all of it. Orgeron joked that his response was, “What time do you want me to leave and what door to you want me out of, brother?”

You can see the funny video below, but beware that it contains a curse word:

Coach O on his time and exit from LSU . He was at the Little Rock Touchdown Club today. pic.twitter.com/n87SmTnXqW — Steve Sullivan (@sully7777) September 6, 2022

That is right on brand for Coach O. There were several unflattering reports about Orgeron after LSU made the decision to part ways with him, and many people thought they were leaked by the school to justify the move. Even if Orgeron believes that to be true, there are obviously no hard feelings. His massive buyout had a lot to do with that.