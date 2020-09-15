Ed Orgeron says ‘most’ LSU players have had coronavirus

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron says he believes most of his players have already contracted the coronavirus, and he is hopeful that means they will be immune to it for at least a while going forward.

Orgeron told reporters on Tuesday that the majority of LSU players have had COVID-19.

“Not all of our players, but most of our players have caught it,” he said, via ESPN’s Alex Scarborough. “I think that hopefully they won’t catch it again, and hopefully they’re not out for games. … Hopefully once you catch it, you don’t get it again. I’m not a doctor. I think they have that 90-day window, so most of the players that have caught it, we do feel like they’ll be eligible for games.”

Orgeron was referring to the NCAA’s policy on players who have already tested positive for the coronavirus. Those players do not have to be tested again for another 90 days. It’s unclear exactly how many LSU players have had COVID-19, as the school has chosen not to provide regular reports of coronavirus numbers.

LSU is ranked No. 6 in the nation heading into the season. The defending national champions will take on Mississippi State in their season opener on Sept. 26.