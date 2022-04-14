Ed Orgeron makes surprise appearance at 1 school’s spring practice

Ed Orgeron made an eyebrow-raising visit to one school’s spring practice, and it likely isn’t a school many would expect.

The former LSU coach was on hand to see Notre Dame practice, and even addressed the team. The Fighting Irish posted a video of the speech, in which Orgeron effusively praised the Notre Dame coaching staff and said the Fighting Irish were “going to win it all.”

"I don't know when it's going to happen, but with this staff and this team, you're gonna 𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐥."@Coach_EdOrgeron | #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/0R80IVxEpz — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 12, 2022

Orgeron’s choice of visit is certainly intriguing. After all, the Irish are moving on from Brian Kelly, who jumped to LSU to replace Orgeron. Kelly’s departure from LSU was not amicable, as recent comments he made demonstrate.

As for Orgeron, he took a break from vacation to speak to the Fighting Irish. That makes for some nice PR for Notre Dame, if nothing else.

Photo: Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on against Central Michigan Chippewas during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports