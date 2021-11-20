Ed Reed has brutal quote on state of Miami program

The Miami Hurricanes have a proud and distinguished group of alumni, and most of them are disgusted with the state of the football program. They’re not afraid to say so, either.

Perhaps more damning, however, is when a current staff member is willing to comment. Ed Reed, a Miami legend, currently serves as chief of staff to Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz. That didn’t stop Reed from commenting on the low standards at Miami in an interview with ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

“The standard — I’m not going to get into that part right now, like, the standard’s not even close to where it used to be, to be honest,” Reed said, via Nick Kosko of 247 Sports. “Our standard was well above, because we weren’t individuals. We were truly a team. The individual is put on the back burner for the brothers.”

The implication is that the unity Reed is talking about doesn’t exist right now. Of course, the likes of Reed ensured that Miami had elite talent in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Diaz doesn’t look very secure in his role as Miami’s head coach, and boosters are starting some pretty wild rumors about possible replacements. If Reed is willing to say something like this, though, the writing has to be on the wall for the coach.

Photo: Nov 24, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed is shown on the sideline before the Atlanta Falcons game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports