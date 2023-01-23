Ed Reed decision draws protests at Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman’s decision not to proceed with the hiring of Ed Reed as football coach has sparked protests on campus.

Videos posted Monday showed a group of students protesting against the school’s administration, with Reed’s non-hire the apparent trigger. The students, who numbered in the dozens, apparently agreed with many of Reed’s comments about the school.

Bethune-Cookman students are protesting in support of Ed Reed and his comments about the facilities at the school. Students were chanting for administrators to step down @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/RK7YPlHkLO — Dave Puglisi (@DavePuglisiTV) January 23, 2023

Bethune Cookman students are calling for the Board of Trustees' removal. They say campus facilities have many issues the school isn't addressing. Ed Reed spoke out and contract negotiations broke down, which was the "icing on the cake." @WFTV pic.twitter.com/mSrsUSik8l — Nick Papantonis WFTV (@NPapantonisWFTV) January 23, 2023

At least one of the students protesting was a member of the football team.

“Everybody out here, we want our coach back!”

– Tight End Austin Yankowy Bethune-Cookman students and student-athletes are protesting in hopes #BCU will reinstate #EdReed. pic.twitter.com/O1gk9VI6Ud — Thai Floyd (@thaiafloyd) January 23, 2023

Reed landed the head coaching job at Bethune-Cookman in December, but came under fire in recent weeks over a viral video of him negatively highlighting about the state of the university. That video apparently led to the university’s decision not to approve his contract, which sparked the student protests.

Bethune-Cookman, an HBCU, planned to hire Reed coming off a 2-9 campaign.