Ed Reed decision draws protests at Bethune-Cookman

January 23, 2023
by Grey Papke
Ed Reed in a hat

Nov 24, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed is shown on the sideline before the Atlanta Falcons game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Bethune-Cookman’s decision not to proceed with the hiring of Ed Reed as football coach has sparked protests on campus.

Videos posted Monday showed a group of students protesting against the school’s administration, with Reed’s non-hire the apparent trigger. The students, who numbered in the dozens, apparently agreed with many of Reed’s comments about the school.

At least one of the students protesting was a member of the football team.

Reed landed the head coaching job at Bethune-Cookman in December, but came under fire in recent weeks over a viral video of him negatively highlighting about the state of the university. That video apparently led to the university’s decision not to approve his contract, which sparked the student protests.

Bethune-Cookman, an HBCU, planned to hire Reed coming off a 2-9 campaign.

Bethune-Cookman University footballEd Reed
