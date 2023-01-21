 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, January 21, 2023

Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job

January 21, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Ed Reed in a hat

Nov 24, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed is shown on the sideline before the Atlanta Falcons game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived.

Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed the amount of resources he sought to build the program.

One could guess that Reed’s issues with the school were exacerbated by a recent video he posted criticizing the state of the campus and school leadership.

Reed’s comments drew backlash from many corners, prompting him to apologize for his remarks, but the damage was likely already done. That is especially true when, as Reed himself admitted, he did not even officially have a contract when he made the video.

Reed’s agreement with Bethune Cookman was announced in late December, so he was ultimately on the job for less than a month. It is unclear if he will seek another job elsewhere or seek to return to Miami, where he had served as chief of staff for the past several years.

Article Tags

Bethune-Cookman University footballEd Reed
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus