Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job

Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived.

Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed the amount of resources he sought to build the program.

One could guess that Reed’s issues with the school were exacerbated by a recent video he posted criticizing the state of the campus and school leadership.

Reed’s comments drew backlash from many corners, prompting him to apologize for his remarks, but the damage was likely already done. That is especially true when, as Reed himself admitted, he did not even officially have a contract when he made the video.

Reed’s agreement with Bethune Cookman was announced in late December, so he was ultimately on the job for less than a month. It is unclear if he will seek another job elsewhere or seek to return to Miami, where he had served as chief of staff for the past several years.