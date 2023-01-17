Ed Reed apologizes for his criticism of Bethune-Cookman

Ed Reed issued an apology late Sunday night after drawing for his criticism of Bethune Cookman.

In late December, Reed landed the head coach job for Bethune Cookman’s football team. On Saturday, Reed shared live videos on Instagram where he criticized the campus for being filthy.

In a video where he cursed up a storm, he talked about how his office wasn’t clean and how many areas on campus he cleaned up.

In a separate clip, Reed said that Deion Sanders was right about how bad some of the problems at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are.

“[Deion Sanders] was not wrong,” Reed said. “All these HBCUs, they need help. And they need help because of the people who’s running it. Broken mentalities out here.”

“I’ve been here for a week and a half and have done more than people who have been here in freaking years. And I’m not even hired yet,” Reed said.

Reed said that regardless of the conditions, he is not walking away. He said that he is going to turn it around and asked for help from others to clean things up.

Reed received backlash over his videos and addressed them a day later.

Here is what Reed said in his apology:

“I (sic) regards to my social media and comments about the University, staff and other institutions, I would like to sincerely apologize to all BCU staff, students and alumni for my lack of professionalism. My language and tone were unacceptable as a father, coach and leader. My passion for our culture, betterment and bringing our foundation up got the best of me and I fell victim while engaging with antagonists on social media as well. I am fully aware of the hard working folks at our school who are also fighting to make things better and more financially sound. I am encouraged from my communication with my AD and our administration and understand it’s a work in progress. My passion is about getting and doing better and that goes for me too,” Reed wrote.

Reed, 44, is a member of the Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fame. He spent one season in 2016 as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Bills. He spent the last three years at his alma mater Miami. Last season, he was a senior football advisor for the Hurricanes.