Edgerrin James’ son Eden makes big college decision

Eden James, the son of Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, has made his college decision.

The younger James announced Monday on social media that he has decided to sign with Howard. The announcement was accompanied by a video.

According to 247 Sports, James is believed to be the highest-ranked player to sign with an HBCU in modern history.

Like his father, James is a running back, and is rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. He ran for 750 yards and nine touchdowns for Treasure Valley High School in Port Saint Lucie, Fla. in 2020, helping the team to a 9-1 record.

The elder James was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this year, delivering one of the ceremony’s most memorable speeches. His son appears to have a bright future ahead of him as well.