Video: Edgerrin James drops mic with great line to end Hall of Fame speech

Edgerrin James gave a great speech at his Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in Canton on Saturday. He concluded it with a memorable line as well.

James, 43, played in the NFL from 1999-2009. He made four Pro Bowls and led the NFL in rushing his first two seasons in the league.

Throughout his Hall of Fame speech, James’ theme was about fighting perception. He talked about how he was able to stay true to his roots and character via his physical appearance, while never straying from a work ethic that turned him into a Hall of Famer. He noted how it was recommended that he get rid of his dreadlocks in order to play in the NFL, but he kept them and proved people wrong.

That theme was hammered home with a great closing line. The former Miami star said his “career started with gold teeth, and ended with this gold jacket.”

James’ entire speech was well done.

James is 13th in NFL history with 12,246 career rushing yards. His 80 career rushing touchdowns place him 21st.