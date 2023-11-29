Son of Hall of Fame QB enters transfer portal

EJ Warner, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, is entering the transfer portal.

EJ just finished his second season as the quarterback for the Temple Owls. He passed for 3,076 yards, 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for the 3-9 Owls.

Warner shared the news of his intent to transfer via a post on X. EJ stated that he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The Owls have gone 3-9 in consecutive seasons — both with Warner as their quarterback.

Warner was a 3-star recruit coming out of high school at Brophy in the Phoenix area. He had scholarship offers from schools like Hawaii, Marshall, Ball State and Colorado State before choosing Temple.

The transfer portal officially opens on December 4. Several players have already made their intent to transfer known. Though there is not supposed to be contact from other schools to players until they enter the portal, there is often plenty of contact ahead of time. That means Warner has likely heard from programs that would have interest in him joining their team.