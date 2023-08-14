 Skip to main content
Eli Drinkwitz and his staff went absolutely nuts over recruiting announcement

August 14, 2023
by Grey Papke
Eli Drinkwitz wearing sunglasses

Oct 9, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz on the sidelines against the North Texas Mean Green during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Drinkwitz has Missouri scoring some big recruiting wins, but Monday saw his biggest yet. That much was clear from the reaction that it received.

5-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri committed to the Tigers on Monday, choosing Missouri over the likes of Georgia and Oklahoma. Nwaneri is regarded as the top defensive line recruit in the 2024 class and potentially the top recruit in the class.

For Drinkwitz and his staff, this was cause for celebration. Just take a look at how they reacted to Nwaneri’s announcement.

It’s not often that you see coaches celebrate like this, especially when there wasn’t even a game involved. Clearly, Nwaneri is viewed as huge get for the program, and justifiably so.

Drinkwitz is coming off back-to-back 6-7 seasons, but his recruiting is showing great promise. Perhaps it helped that he made quite the entrance when recruiting at Nwaneri’s high school last year.

