Missouri coach showed up in dump truck to impress recruits

January 15, 2022
by Dan Benton

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz begins 2022 recruiting in a drump truck

Recruiting season is officially upon us, so it’s time for college coaches to pull out the big guns. Or in the case of Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz, the big trucks.

On the very first day of recruiting, Drinkwitz and his offensive line coach, Marcus Johnson, showed up at Lee’s Summit North high school in a massive 18-wheeler dump truck. You literally couldn’t miss it.

The grand entrance does not upstage that of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who kicked off recruiting by showing up in a helicopter. But it did garner the sort of attention Drinkwitz intended.

As Fowler notes, Drinkwitz and Johnson were on hand to recruit four-star offensive lineman Cayden Green, who is widely considered a top 70 prospect in the 2022 class. Whether or not it works remains to be seen, but Green will certainly remember it either way.

