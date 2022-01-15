Missouri coach showed up in dump truck to impress recruits

Recruiting season is officially upon us, so it’s time for college coaches to pull out the big guns. Or in the case of Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz, the big trucks.

On the very first day of recruiting, Drinkwitz and his offensive line coach, Marcus Johnson, showed up at Lee’s Summit North high school in a massive 18-wheeler dump truck. You literally couldn’t miss it.

It’s the first day of the recruiting contact period, and #Mizzou’s Eli Drinkwitz and Marcus Johnson just pulled up to Lee’s Summit North high school in a dump truck. LSN is the home of 2022 OL signee Armand Membou and 2023 four-star OL Cayden Green pic.twitter.com/ffncVc0Qg9 — Mitchell Forde (@Mitchell4D) January 14, 2022

The grand entrance does not upstage that of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who kicked off recruiting by showing up in a helicopter. But it did garner the sort of attention Drinkwitz intended.

As Fowler notes, Drinkwitz and Johnson were on hand to recruit four-star offensive lineman Cayden Green, who is widely considered a top 70 prospect in the 2022 class. Whether or not it works remains to be seen, but Green will certainly remember it either way.