Florida’s Emory Jones makes big decision on future

Florida’s Emory Jones is the latest high-profile quarterback to enter the transfer portal.

Jones has decided to enter the transfer portal, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. The quarterback will have two years of eligibility remaining.

NEW: Florida redshirt junior QB Emory Jones plans to enter the transfer portal in the upcoming days, he tells @yahoosports. @eXjones6 has two years of eligibility remaining. Jones started 11 games for the Gators this year, completed 67.7% of his passes and threw 19 TDs. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 15, 2021

Jones added that he plans to play in Florida’s bowl game against UCF despite his pending exit.

A former four-star recruit, Jones got his shot as Florida’s starter this season but never really seized the opportunity. He threw for 19 touchdowns but 13 interceptions, and he was never totally able to fend off Anthony Richardson as the undisputed starter.

There has been no shortage of high-profile quarterbacks in the transfer portal already this offseason. Jones might find himself looking at some of the same schools that an outgoing Pac-12 quarterback takes a look at, too.

Photo: Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) celebrates with fans after the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

